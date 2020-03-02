CANTON — St. Lawrence County lawmakers, for the second full board of legislators, shifted their meeting place from the Legislative Chambers to the St. Lawrence County Supreme Courtroom with the anticipation of a large crowd of gun rights activists.
Lawmakers had to make the same move during the Feb. 3 full board meeting after about 70 people showed up with demands that the Board of Legislators approve a resolution declaring the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Of the 45 in attendance Monday night, several told the Times that they will continue to show up until they see their concerns addressed and pointed to Will Gray, Brasher, as someone who represented their position.
Mr. Gray, who is a member of several groups calling on the county to create a sanctuary county, was present last month and again Monday and said he plans on making more board meetings and said that a Second Amendment sanctuary isn’t a law or a policy, but, to him, it would be a buffer between New York City and St. Lawrence County.
“I’d like a buffer, if you could call it that, at the county line,” Mr. Gray said. “New York City has had their own gun laws for years and years. There is nothing comparable between St. Lawrence County and Brooklyn, and that’s where my problem is.”
Mr. Gray said he wanted to see more action from the legislature like the passed resolution where lawmakers expressed their desire to see “the pistol licencing authority,” to lift a modification she placed on pistol owners who own firearms cross-registered with people not living in the same home.
But Seth Weiner, a representative of the St. Lawrence County Constitutionalists, was more demanding in his tone, telling legislators that the group of more than 300 members wants a “complete restoration of the Constitution without caveat, without any compromise whatsoever.”
“Law abiding Americans have regarded their right to bear arms as not only sacrosanct, but essential to the American way of life,” Mr. Weiner said. “Our group, we are not beholden to Democrats or Republicans. Our loyalties are to the Constitution itself. Unfortunately I can’t say the same for a lot of our politicians.”
Legislative Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, echoed his previous sentiment to the crowd that when it comes to the laws of New York, “we have nothing to do with making those laws,” and that a majority of the board felt as they did.
“I also want to point out that this board has passed several resolutions calling for the abolishment of the SAFE Act,” he said. “So we are aware of what your feelings are, we respect them.”
