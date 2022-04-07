POTSDAM — Village officials are asking the public for help identifying sidewalks in need of repair.
Village Trustee Monique M. Tirion said there’s money available to repair “some, but not all” damaged sidewalks.
“People who walk these streets every day know where the trouble spots are,” she said.
There are two ways the public can help. The first is to note the location of the damaged sidewalk and send the information to the village clerk by phone, email or at the village offices. Photos can be included but aren’t necessary.
The second is to download a free smartphone app called ArcGIS Field Map.
“It’ll map using GPS coordinates exactly where you are,” Village Trustee Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke said. “You can grade on a scale of 1 to 5 the condition of each one, take photos of particularly good or bad areas” and upload the information to the GIS program.
Members of the public who want to use the smartphone app can contact Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson at gthompson@vi.potsdam.us or call the village offices at 315-265-7480 and push option 6.
The project is undertaken by Clarkson University faculty and students. The map in the smartphone app was developed by village intern Ben M. Goodrich, along with Clarkson professors Erik C. Backus and William B. Olsen.
Mr. Olsen put together the initial GIS app configuration. The underlying sidewalk data came from Mr. Backus and his students who did the village’s first sidewalk audit in 2019.
Last summer, Mr. Goodrich expanded on this and created a broader map that the village added to with a walking audit using volunteers. He is an engineering student but he did that through Clarkson’s sustainability office, working with Alex J. French. This year, some Clarkson graduate students in the physical therapy program are helping add to the audit, using the app, as part of a class project on community health led by Dana O. McGuire, former St. Lawrence County Public Health director. She has consulted with village trustees and Mr. Backus on the project.
