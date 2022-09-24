POTSDAM — The village is seeking photo submissions for what will become Potsdam’s new website.
During Monday night’s village board meeting, Trustee Monique M. Tirion said they’ll accept “your favorite photos” to be featured on the site when it launches.
A Clarkson University professor is designing the new website for the village. People who want to submit photos can email them to Eric J. York, who teaches communication, media and design. His email address is eyork@clarkson.edu. He will also help anyone with large repositories of photos get temporary access to a village depository site, village officials said.
Mr. York in August told the board of trustees that the current village site is outdated and has several problems.
“The most significant issues are lack of mobile access. It’s not really available on mobile. It’s not accessible, either. The Americans with Disabilities Act mandates all public facilities be equally accessible,” he told the board of trustees in August. “It can be a little bit hard to find things.”
The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division has an online 26-point checklist for making websites compliant with the law. For example, “Do all links have a text description that can be read by a screen reader (not just a graphic or ‘click here’)?” Visit wdt.me/6xEhnE to read the complete checklist.
Mr. York also said he wants the new site set up to “improve the functionality, in some cases, like allow online filling out of forms or at least make things easier to find.”
Until recently, some of the pages had black text and blue hyperlinks against a blue background, making them difficult to read.
He said the appearance and functions may change, but “we want to keep all the content.”
Mr. York says there’s no launch date for the new site yet.
“I am not sure yet when the new site will launch. I’m still working on the proposal, but hopefully before the new year or shortly thereafter,” he said.
