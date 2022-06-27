Friday is the final day for public comment on the draft scoping plan, which outlines legislative and other steps suggested for reducing greenhouse gases by 85% or more from 1990 levels by 2050, as set by the Climate Act.
According to a news release issued by the state’s Climate Action Council, more than 18,000 people have submitted their opinions of the plan either online, via mail or during one of the 11 public hearings held around the state and virtually in the spring.
The comment period was extended after “significant” feedback during the hearings saying the plan was too important to rush through and that commenting should be extended.
The act, formally known as the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, was signed into law in 2019.
The full draft scoping plan can be read and comments can be made at climate.ny.gov. Comments can also be made via email at scopingplan@nyserda.ny.gov or by mail: Attention: Draft Scoping Plan Comments, NYSERDA, 17 Columbia Circle, Albany, NY 12203-6399.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.