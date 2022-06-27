Public comment period for draft N.Y. emissions plan ends Friday

This chart, included in New York’s draft scoping plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, shows a comparison of the elements that will be used in each of three scenarios offered in the plan to meet Climate Act goals set in 2019. The last day for public comment on the plan is Friday. Provided image

Friday is the final day for public comment on the draft scoping plan, which outlines legislative and other steps suggested for reducing greenhouse gases by 85% or more from 1990 levels by 2050, as set by the Climate Act.

According to a news release issued by the state’s Climate Action Council, more than 18,000 people have submitted their opinions of the plan either online, via mail or during one of the 11 public hearings held around the state and virtually in the spring.

The comment period was extended after “significant” feedback during the hearings saying the plan was too important to rush through and that commenting should be extended.

The act, formally known as the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, was signed into law in 2019.

The full draft scoping plan can be read and comments can be made at climate.ny.gov. Comments can also be made via email at scopingplan@nyserda.ny.gov or by mail: Attention: Draft Scoping Plan Comments, NYSERDA, 17 Columbia Circle, Albany, NY 12203-6399.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.