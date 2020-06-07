CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has issued a reminder to take precautions to prevent tick-borne infections, as spring rolls into summer and outdoor recreation increases.
Based on a 2017 study conducted by the state Department of Health, 50 percent of deer ticks in St. Lawrence County tested positive that year for carrying the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, the most commonly reported tick-borne infection. Most tick-borne infections, including Lyme disease, can be successfully treated with antibiotics, especially if medication is taken early.
But preventing tick bites is the best defense against tick-borne infection, according to the Public Health Department.
The Public Health Department recommends the following protective measures:
— Wearing enclosed shoes and light-colored clothing to easily spot ticks; tucking pants into socks and shirts into pants when walking in wooded and grassy areas or when gardening.
— Using repellent containing 20 to 30 percent DEET; spraying on shoes, clothing and hats. Avoid spraying directly onto the skin.
— Showering after being outdoors; put clothing into the dryer for 20 minutes to kill any remaining ticks that you may not have seen.
— Conducting a daily full-body tick check. Pay close attention to the back of the knees, behind the ears, scalp, arm pits, groin area and back. Check children and pets, too.
If ticks are detected, the risk of tick-borne infection is significantly reduced if the tick is removed from the body within the first 36 hours. To effectively remove a tick, the entire body of the tick must be removed from the skin.
The Public Health Department recommends using a pair of fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick’s neck near the mouthparts, as close to the skin as possible, pulling upward with steady pressure. Follow up the removal by washing the bite area with soap and water.
People are typically not aware of a tick bite until symptoms appear, which is why doing a daily tick check is so important. Symptoms may include severe fatigue, flu-like symptoms, headache, fever, joint swelling, facial paralysis or rash. Some people may experience a sudden red lesion known as the “bull’s eye rash,” on their bodies.
If you experience these symptoms, contact your health care provider as soon as possible.
To learn more about tick prevention, call the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325, or visit www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/lyme/.
