CANTON — On Feb. 5, the Public Health Department completed its annual Emergency Preparedness Exercise.
The EP exercise allows for practicing skills to prevent, respond to, and recover from various types of emergencies.
The exercise focused on the ability to receive and transport medical supplies in an anthrax incident.
The exercise took place at the County Staging Site, which is an undisclosed location where medical assets are shipped from either the state or federal government.
Medical assets can be any type of product needed during an emergency, such as antibiotics and vaccines, or personal protective equipment like masks and gloves.
Once medical assets are received, they are organized to be transported to points of distribution sites.
The distribution sites are the locations where community members would go during an emergency to receive the
necessary medical asset such as medication or personal protective equipment.
For the purpose of this drill, once the medical assets were inventoried in an online database, the assets were returned to the County Staging Site.
Public Health expressed gratitude to the County departments that supported and and participated in the the EP exercise: St. Lawrence County Buildings and Grounds, Correctional Division, Weights and Measures, Information Technology, Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Services, Board of Elections, Probation, and the St. Lawrence University Safety and Security Department.
