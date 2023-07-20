Public hearing set for Canton digester law

A crew from Industrial & Enviromental Concept covers a tank filled with manure that will become part of a methane digester at Jon R. Greenwood’s farm in Canton in 2013. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The town board has set a public hearing for a proposed anaerobic digester law.

In August 2022, the board passed a resolution establishing a moratorium on third-party anaerobic digesters.

