Public hearing set for Canton digester law

CANTON — The town board has set a public hearing for a proposed anaerobic digester law.
In August 2022, the board passed a resolution establishing a moratorium on third-party anaerobic digesters.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 21, 2023 @ 12:18 am
CANTON — The town board has set a public hearing for a proposed anaerobic digester law.
In August 2022, the board passed a resolution establishing a moratorium on third-party anaerobic digesters.
An anaerobic digester is a facility that uses anaerobic digestion to convert livestock manure and feedstock into biogas which is burned off-site to produce electricity.
The town’s attorney, Eric J. Gustafson, said at the time of the initial moratorium, “there are very few towns with anaerobic digester laws within the state of New York. It is primarily covered by the DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation). But there is some indication that maybe Canton could be the source of one of those facilities and I think they are going to become more and more popular.”
The moratorium was last extended at the board’s June 14 meeting.
“The local law contemplates a simplified procedure for smaller digesters that are used for on-farm processing of on-farm waste to generate electricity, primarily for on-farm consumption,” Gustafson said in June. “It also contemplates a more rigorous process for large diesters that are aggregating waste from various sources, turning into biogas and then processing that biogas into a product that can be delivered commercially through a natural gas pipeline.”
The local law, Gustafson said, is based on the regulations developed for solar and wind developers.
Comments on the law came from Liberty Utilities, the local natural gas supplier, from the county planning department and C.W. Alexander, a possible developer, Gustafson said.
Councilman James T. Smith said he had been working on the law, visiting other towns considering digesters and visited a working digester.
Smith said in light of the recommendations from the entities Gustafson mentioned, he would recommend extending the moratorium.
At the July 12 meeting, Gustafson said the law was updated and reviewed by the board and is ready for a public hearing.
The board will conduct the public hearing before its regular August meeting at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 9.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said legal notices will go out and the law will be posted for public review.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.