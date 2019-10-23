POTSDAM — Town Board members Tuesday night set a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 for their 2020 preliminary budget.
The hearing will allow for the public to comment on items in the budget such as the water, sewer, and lighting districts and the Fire Protection District.
Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill said the things worth noting in the preliminary budget were the fact that the town was going to remain below the state-mandated 2 percent tax cap, which she said was not a true 2 percent and that the cap could deviate slightly.
The town has no new contracts and, with the retirement of a longtime employee, Mrs. Carvill said there was “some breakage” in the budget, meaning there would be some savings with the new employee being paid a lesser annual income.
“All offices stayed within their contractual budgets,” she said. “There’s nothing really exciting about this budget except for the tax cap, really.”
During the meeting, the board also passed a motion setting a 6 p.m. Dec. 10 public hearing on the town’s draft comprehensive plan, with Town Clerk Cindy J. Goliber given authorization by the board to send copies of the draft and notification to interested parties, like the County Planning Board, regional boards and neighboring municipalities.
Before adjourning, the board also gave the green light to a budget adjustment to increase the 2019 budget line item DA5142.4 in the amount of $6,195 with funds to be taken from the fund balance. That money will be used to purchase a stainless plow package including installation from Frenchie’s Chevrolet Inc.
