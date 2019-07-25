CANTON — The public will get a chance to offer input on a proposed 11-page town law that regulates both large-scale and small-scale solar projects.
A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 14 in the municipal building, 60 Main St. The town board is expected to vote on the law sometime after the hearing, most likely at its September meeting.
Town Councilman James T. Smith said solar companies are interested in developing projects along the Route 11 corridor where the New York Power Authority has a 765 KV line available.
Town officials support renewable energy projects, but want to make sure growth is regulated and that prime agriculture land is protected, he said.
“There’s certainly been a lot of interest in large-scale solar projects in this area,” Mr. Smith said. “We’re not trying to stop individuals from doing anything, but we’d hate to see lots of acreage of prime farmland go to this type of development.”
He said the law also mandates that town officials negotiate with solar companies in order to receive a community benefit for the project such as a payment in lieu of taxes or low-cost power allotment.
“Without the law, a developer could come in, sign a contract and just start building. I don’t think we want that,” Mr. Smith said.
The law requires developers to submit a site plan to the town’s Planning Board, which must issue a special use permit in order for the project to move forward.
It also prohibits the removal of prime agricultural soil from the parcel.
According to the law, 20 feet is the maximum height for free standing solar panels from the ground or from a ground framework. The minimum setback from the property line is 25 feet, while at least 200 feet is required between residential neighbors.
The law also requires that all on-site utility and transmission lines be built underground. The solar collectors have to be designed to minimize reflective glare to inhabited buildings on neighboring property.
All mechanical equipment, including any structures for batteries or storage cells, have to be enclosed by a fence, a minimum of 6 feet high. The law also requires that a sign not exceeding 12 feet be displayed on or near the main access point that lists the facility’s name, owner and phone number.
The law also requires companies to obtain a decommissioning bond to make sure they have funds available to cover the cost of removing the solar project once it’s no longer operating. The operator would be required to complete its decommissioning plan within 180 days of being notified by the town.
The draft was prepared by a subcommittee that included Mr. Smith, Deputy Town Supervisor Robert Washo and Planning Board Chairman Michael Morgan. Staff from the St. Lawrence County Planning Department also provided input.
