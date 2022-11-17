Headery Headerg

CANTON — The town council met briefly Wednesday night to set a public hearing date to hear comments on a proposed local law to opt out of provisions of Section 487 of the state’s Real Property Tax Law.

Section 487 provides a 15-year real property tax exemption for properties with renewable energy systems, including solar electric systems.

