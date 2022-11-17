CANTON — The town council met briefly Wednesday night to set a public hearing date to hear comments on a proposed local law to opt out of provisions of Section 487 of the state’s Real Property Tax Law.
Section 487 provides a 15-year real property tax exemption for properties with renewable energy systems, including solar electric systems.
The exemption only applies to the value that the solar system adds to the property, not the entire value of the property.
When Section 487 was enacted, the town chose not to opt out because it saw taxing solar improvements, particularly solar panels added to houses and businesses, an impediment to growth, said attorney William M. Buchan, who has been advising the town on solar energy matters.
“The law provides for any taxing jurisdiction to opt out by an action of the town board, in this case, which would make any solar energy or any renewable energy facility that was permitted after the date of opting out, subject to taxing in terms of improvements made,” Mr. Buchan said.
The tax-exempt facilities under the current law are subject to PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes agreements.
“Moving forward there is still the availability of a PILOT by the consent of the town and the (St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency) and the school district, but it is not the only manner in which the town can proceed with respect to renewable energy facilities,” Mr. Buchan said.
The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 in the Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.