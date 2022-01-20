CANTON — The town board has scheduled a public hearing for the purpose of discussing a change in the requirement for deputy clerks to be residents of the town.
The public hearing was scheduled following an executive session held at the conclusion of Thursday night’s regular town board meeting.
Canton Town Clerk Heidi Smith included in her monthly report that she had appointed a deputy clerk, Leanna Moquin, who started working on Jan. 4.
The position of deputy clerk is an appointment to be made by the town clerk and the position is in the 2022 budget.
“It was discovered that there is a residency requirement for the deputy clerk,” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said on Friday.
Ms. Ashley reported in an email that following the executive session, a motion was made by Councilman Robert J. Washo to waive the residency requirements for the deputy town clerk and set a public hearing for a local law to consider waiving residency requirements of the deputy town clerk going forward.
The motion was passed and the public hearing will be at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 9.
About three years ago, Ms. Ashley said the same thing was done for the code enforcement officer.
Getting rid of residency requirements has become necessary, Ms. Ashley said to widen the field of possible candidates for jobs.
“It really confines the applicant pool,” she said. “We want to find the best person for the job.”
