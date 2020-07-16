OGDENSBURG — City Council voted unanimously Monday night to hold public hearings regarding the dissolution of two paper streets.
On Aug. 10, Council will take comments on proposals to dissolve a portion of Paper Hayward Street, measuring approximately 60-by-213 feet off Hayward Street, just west of John Street, and a portion of Paper Curtis Street measuring approximately 60-by-120 feet off William Street.
A paper street is a street that appears on the official map of the city but has never been built or developed.
Hayward street is a dead end. The paper street is the strip of land between the dead end and John Street and between existing properties.
The portion of Paper Curtis Street up for dissolution is a strip of undeveloped land that abuts with William Street but leaves a paper street through to Wadhams Street, leaving possible future access to three landlocked parcels.
“Typically the way that we handle dissolution of paper streets is at the request of adjacent property owners,” Planning and Development Director Andrea Smith said, “or, at the request of an interested buyer.”
The properties were researched by city staff to assure there were no impediments to the transition, such as city-owned infrastructure or landlocked properties. The Planning Board then reviewed the requests at its July 7 meeting and voted unanimously to recommend the dissolutions.
After the public hearing City Council can vote to accept the recommendations and the properties will then be prepared to be sold at auction.
“There is no guarantee that those individuals that initiated the process would be the subsequent buyer because the parcels, in the end, that are to be created are required to be sold at public auction,” Ms. Smith said.
The City of Ogdensburg sold four portions of paper streets in 2019, Ms. Smith said, and about 50 percent of requests make it to the public auction stage.
The public hearings will be on the agenda of City Council’s next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 in Council Chambers.
Details of the meeting will be announced next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.