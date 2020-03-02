BRASHER FALLS — The St. Lawrence County Highway Department has scheduled a public information meeting to discuss the replacement of a bridge that’s nearly 90 years old.
The meeting is from 6 to 7 p.m. March 10 at the Helena Fire Department to discuss the Depot Street bridge, which spans the Deer River in Helena.
The project is a joint effort of the St. Lawrence County Highway Department, state Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration. It’s currently in the design study phase. Representatives from the county Highway Department, Department of Transportation, and Barton & Loguidice, D.P.C. will be available to answer questions and take comments from individuals, groups, officials and local agencies.
Brasher Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets said the bridge has served them well for a number of years.
“The bridge was built back quite a few years ago, 1931 to be exact,” he said.
He said the bridge was closed for a couple of months at one point for repairs.
“It’s been repaired a few different times, so they’re going to be looking to do a replacement of that bridge,” Mr. Peets said.
The 160-foot overhead metal span that stretches over the Deer River is heavily traveled. It’s the only crossing within Helena, a hamlet in the northeast corner of the town of Brasher. The fire station is on the side of the bridge that’s opposite the majority of population.
Mr. Peets said some drivers cross the bridge into Helena en route to Massena or Franklin County. It’s also open to larger trucks.
“Being on the river bank, maybe it was compromised over the years, plus the big trucks going across since there’s no weight limit across it,” he said. “It’s been in the limelight in the Helena area for quite a while. It’s going to be to the point where it will be taken out of service during one of these inspections.”
Mr. Peets said he and Highway Superintendent Larry Hewlett have had preliminary discussions with county officials. But any replacement might be in the distant future.
“I’m thinking it’s two-plus years, whenever the funding comes in,” he said.
Questions about meeting can be addressed to St. Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers at 315-379-1542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.