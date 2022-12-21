Public sways Potsdam to keep orange bag system

Potsdam officials say they’ll likely keep the orange bag system for village trash pickup. Ellis Giacomelli/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Village trustees during their Monday night meeting indicated they will leave the current trash policy as is, and will extend their pickup contract with Casella Waste Systems for another five years.

The company had proposed eliminating the system in which residents have to buy orange bags from Casella to have their trash picked up, and replace it with a flat fee. That drew public comments from several residents to leave the system as is.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.