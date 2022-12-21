POTSDAM — Village trustees during their Monday night meeting indicated they will leave the current trash policy as is, and will extend their pickup contract with Casella Waste Systems for another five years.
The company had proposed eliminating the system in which residents have to buy orange bags from Casella to have their trash picked up, and replace it with a flat fee. That drew public comments from several residents to leave the system as is.
One of the concerns that led to the proposal to nix the orange bags is a concern about the cost rising and available supply dwindling. Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said he spoke with Casella division manager Matthew B. Rose, who doesn’t foresee that being a problem.
“Matt assured me there is no issue getting the bags as long as we pay attention, or Casella pays attention to how many that are there and orders on time, which he assured me they would do,” Mr. Thompson said. “He saw no reason to believe there would be any substantial cost increase for the bags in the near future.”
“Financially, as the village administrator of the Village of Potsdam, I see no reason to worry at this point about a shortfall of bags or a significant cost increase,” he added. “We will extend (the village’s trash contract with Casella) out the five years, just for ease of everybody.”
Mayor Reinhold “Ron” J. Tischler noted that the village has time to suggest changes, if something new comes up between now and June 1, when the contract renews.
Trustee Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke and Mr. Thompson both said public input swayed them to lean toward keeping the current system.
“I certainly was swayed by the comments from the public last week,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said. “(S)o-called pay-as-you-throw systems are the best method for encouraging people to reduce their actual waste and recycle more, compost, and use less.”
“Everybody in the community was very much in favor of leaving it alone and not changing things,” Mr. Thompson said.
There are concerns that no matter what system Casella uses, there’s potential for customers “who try to work the system,” Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said.
“No policy is 100% perfect,” she said. “If the bags become an issue, maybe we revisit another option for managing that.”
“We can leave it alone, but it doesn’t mean we have to drop the topic all together,” Mr. Thompson said.
