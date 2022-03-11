MASSENA — Community members are invited to learn more about Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative during the Local Planning Committee’s first community engagement meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. March 31 in room 314 at Massena Central High School.
“We are really excited to be scheduling our first public engagement session. There are multiple opportunities with regard to this public engagement,” Jaclyn S. Hakes, project manager for the Consultant Team said during Tuesday’s Local Planning Committee meeting.
The session will be hybrid, meaning attendees can take part in person or via Zoom.
“What we intend to cover at that meeting is to provide an overview to those members of the public that might not be familiar with the Downtown Revitalization Initiative program,” Ms. Hakes said.
She said they’ll discuss the DRI boundaries, as well as the vision, goals and strategies, which will be developed by the Local Planning Committee.
“We will have interactive polling that can be taken by both those that are in person as well as those that are part of the Zoom sessions. Then, we will be breaking into small groups for more focused discussions. And yes, we will be breaking into the virtual group on Zoom, so those members that are on Zoom will also be able to have smaller group discussions,” she said.
The meeting will wrap up with a Q&A session.
“We are asking for folks to register for the Zoom part of the public engagement meetings so that we know how many facilitators we need to be helpful,” Ms. Hakes said.
Registration can be completed at www.MassenaDRI.com.
The following night, a “pop-up station” will be set up at the school’s spring production of “High School Musical” to provide more information about the DRI process.
“We will be hosting what we call pop-up stations, tables where we will show up at existing community events to spread the word and get public input. In talking with our core team and your co-chairs, we recognize there’s a lot of people that will be coming through the door to view that musical theater production and we’re hoping to spread the word about the DRI and hoping to get folks to take a community values survey,” she said.
Ms. Hakes said the committee is hoping to schedule student engagement “to learn from the next generation what they would like to see in their downtown. That’s always really interesting.”
In addition, she said, the committee plans to schedule stakeholder group meetings.
“These would be small, focused discussions about various different topic areas, and we will be looking to you as Local Planning Committee members to help us identify individuals that have a knowledge about that topic area or can share additional information with us,” she said.
More information can be found at www.MassenaDRI.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.