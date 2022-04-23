CANTON — A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday night to hear comments on the village’s nearly $7 million spending plan for 2022-23.
The hearing will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the board room of the municipal building, 60 Main St.
A copy of the proposed budget is available at the village clerk’s office where it may be inspected during office hours. The budget is also posted on Canton’s municipal website, www.cantonny.gov.
The plan calls for a tax levy increase of 1.99%, which Mayor Michael E. Dalton said is just under the mandated 2% tax cap.
The tax rate will increase 6.7 cents, Mr. Dalton said.
Property owners will be paying $10.49 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, which is up from $10.43 per $1,000 last year.
The taxable assessment is $2,284,946, a 1.3% increase from last year.
Mr. Dalton pointed out that 66.65% of property in the village is not taxable.
“We always try to come up with a budget that is under the 2%,” Mr. Dalton said. “Then the board looks at the budget and says ‘we want to talk about some things.’”
The process started in January, he said.
“As time goes by, we have a better picture of how we did last year, so we can make a better prediction for next year,” he said.
Water rates are going up 2% as well, Mr. Dalton said.
“We haven’t had a water rate increase since 2019,” he said. “We need to start planning for some of our capital projects we will be facing.”
The budget needs to be in place by May 1.
“I think it is a very good budget,” Mr. Dalton said. “I think we have done a really good job of providing for the community.”
A budget vote is on the agenda for the regular meeting of the board of trustees that will follow the public hearing.
The hearing and meeting will be broadcast on Zoom. A link is posted on www.cantonny.gov.
