ALBANY — The New York State Public Service Commission has adopted criteria for identifying transmission projects that are needed urgently to meet the nation-leading renewable energy goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. As part of the action, the Commission also identified the New York Power Authority’s proposed Northern New York project as a high-priority project and referred it to NYPA for development and construction in accordance with the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Protection Act of 2020.
The Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Protection Act calls on the Commission and NYPA to work together when the Commission determines that there is a need for fast action to solve a transmission need. Once such an urgent need is established, the Act authorizes NYPA to bring to bear its development capabilities and statewide transmission experience to ensure timely construction of the transmission solution.
NYPA has already identified a multi-faceted project that meets the criteria. The project now moving forward, known as the Northern New York Project, includes completion of the second phase of NYPA’s 86-mile Smart Path Moses-Adirondack rebuild, rebuilding approximately 45 miles of transmission eastward from Massena to the Town of Clinton, rebuilding approximately 55 miles of transmission southward from Croghan to Marcy, as well as rebuilding and expanding several substations along the impacted transmission corridor.
In addition to unbottling existing renewable energy in the region, NYPA estimates the Northern New York project will result in significant production cost savings, emissions reductions, and decreases in congestion. NYPA calculates that the project would result in production cost savings of approximately $99 million per year, resulting in a project value of approximately $1.05 billion over a 20-year period. The project is estimated to result in more than 1.16 million tons of CO2 emissions avoided annually on a statewide basis, and an annual reduction of approximately 160 tons of NOx emissions from downstate emissions sources, providing a significant air quality benefit to New York City residents. Finally, NYPA estimates the project would result in more than $447 million in annual congestion savings in Northern New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.