CANTON — St. Lawrence County public transportation is still operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, but under the physical distancing guidelines, County Planning Office Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer said the number of riders has taken an expected decline.
Mr. Pfotenhauer updated lawmakers Monday night during the monthly county Operations Meeting, ensuring that while the public transit is still functioning, riders are required to wear masks and plexiglass barriers separate drivers from the riders.
“We are still continuing our standard procedures of insuring that all riders who are getting on a public transit bus are wearing a mask,” he said. “We have safety shields blocking the driver, a clear plexiglass, blocking the driver from passengers that do get on.”
He said there is a limited number of seats available on each bus and buses are operating in tandem, in case there are too many potential riders to get on one bus and to keep them from having to wait nearly another hour for the next bus.
“Then we can still follow the social distancing protocol by splitting up those riders on to two separate buses to allow for that separation,” he said.
On average, a little over 2,200 riders use St. Lawrence County Public Transit per week.
During the week ending on May 8 there were 385 riders, which Mr. Pfotenhauer said was actually “an uptick” for the majority of the month of April and early May.
“We saw about 300, 320, 330 riders on a weekly basis, so that is a shadow of what it used to be but there is still certainly the need for the transportation services and we are doing that, we feel, in that safe manner,” he told lawmakers.
A survey was conducted during the three week period of April 13 to May 6 Mr. Pfotenhauer said a survey had been conducted to be determined where the majority of riders were, with a majority of them being those retrieving groceries.
— 57 percent of the riders were individuals getting groceries;
— 22 percent of the riders were individuals going to places of employment
— 5 percent were individuals going to medical appointments
— About 1 percent of individuals were going to retrieve prescriptions at pharmacies.
The department of transportation has authorized the new route in Massena that has about seven stops between Massena and Akwesasne and back which will begin inn June,
County Legislature Vice Chairman David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, asked what the practicality would be in continuing the tandem bus and what the actual utilization of the second bus was.
“It’s low. In some routes we are seeing a high of about 20 riders a day,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said. “The issues is, and this is where we are a little bit at the mercy of this procedure, is that if we have seven people at one stop and we can’t pick them all up on one bus, they may have to wait for up to an hour for the next bus, so that is the rationale for that system, but we can certainly review that data and just see how often they are being used and if there is a way to curtail that from not being used.”
