POTSDAM — Northern New York residents with no underlying lung conditions shouldn’t see any long-term effects from the wildfire smoke polluting the air in the north country. However, those with chronic lung conditions should not go outdoors, but if they do, they’ll need to protect themselves with an N95 mask. Cloth or surgical masks are inadequate.
Dr. Frederic D. Seifer, a pulmonologist at St. Lawrence Health, said those with conditions such as asthma, COPD or bronchiectasis could see “an acute worsening of their baseline lung disease.”
He said although he does not work in an emergency department, he is hearing from nurses “they’re getting patients coming in with exacerbations of their lung disease and the patients are attributing it to the air quality.”
“These patients are certainly going to be a vulnerable population right now, given the air quality,” he said.
According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, “bronchiectasis is a condition that occurs when the tubes that carry air in and out of your lungs get damaged, causing them to widen and become loose and scarred. These tubes are called airways. Bronchiectasis usually results from an infection or other condition that injures the walls of your airways or prevents the airways themselves from clearing mucus. Mucus is a slimy substance that the airways produce to help remove inhaled dust, bacteria, and other small particles. In bronchiectasis, your airways slowly lose their ability to clear out this mucus. When mucus can’t be cleared, it builds up and creates an environment in which bacteria can grow. This leads to repeated, serious lung infections.”
Dr. Seifer said about half of the patients he treats for asthma or COPD also have bronchiectasis.
As of Wednesday afternoon, most of northern St. Lawrence County is seeing an air quality index (AQI) around 200. An AQI of up to 50 is considered healthy air.
“We’re talking about an AQI greater than 200 is the equivalent of smoking 10 cigarettes a day,” he said. If a non-smoking healthy person smoked 10 cigarettes for a week, it would have “absolutely no impact” on long-term health.
“An AQI greater than 100 can cause exacerbation or worsing (of lung diseases), necessitating visits to emergency room and possibly hospitalization,” Dr. Seifer said.
According to the National Weather Service, AQI is a daily measure of air quality.
“The AQI focuses on health effects you may experience within a few hours or days after breathing polluted air,” NWS’s website says. “Environmental Protection Agency calculates the AQI for five major air pollutants regulated by the Clean Air Act: ground-level ozone, particle pollution (also known as particulate matter), carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide. For each of these pollutants, EPA has established national air quality standards to protect public health. Ground-level ozone and airborne particles are the two pollutants that pose the greatest threat to human health in this country.
Dr. Seifer said the AQI in St. Lawrence County is high enough that those with chronic lung disease will need to take steps to protect themselves.
“Stay inside right now. If they go outside, they’re going to need an N95 mask and wear it properly,” he said. “A cloth or surgical mask offers almost no protection … don’t think that surgical mask is going to do anything to protect you. It won’t.
“If they have an indoor air filter or hepa filter, I recommend they use it.”
Dr. Seifer added that those with lung diseases who need to buy necessities like food or medicine should try to find someone else to do it for them so they can stay indoors.
For those without lung conditions, he says, “I think it’s important the general public just chills out, because it’s not a problem, really.”
He said in the north country, about 500 miles away from the wildfires causing the smoke, the particles in the air that find their way into the lungs are invisible to the naked eye, about 2.5 microns across. One micron is about .00004 of one inch. The human eye can start to see dust and debris around 25 microns across.
“Wildfires typically produce particulate matter in the 2.5 micron range. That is what people are inhaling, whether you are a sensitive group ... we’re breathing in the same stuff,” Dr. Seifer said.
For normal, healthy lungs, “the long-term effects will be negligible. I would be very surprised if there was any measurable long-term effects.”
“Is it safe to go outside? I’m not modifying my habits … to the general public that does not have underlying lung disease, I would not recommend changing your lifestyle at this point,” he said.
Healthy people may experience things like itchy, burning eyes, irriated throat or runny nose. It’s up to them whether they want to go outside or not.
“Everyone has a different threshold,” Dr. Seifer said.
Endurance athletes that run or bike for long distances “probably wouldn’t perform as well” with the current air quality in St. Lawrence County.
