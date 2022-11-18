Puppies for adoption

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow. Snow will be heavy at times this evening. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. A foot or more of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Snow. Snow will be heavy at times this evening. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. A foot or more of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.