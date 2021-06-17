LISBON — Leslie “Skip” Putney went to his first fire at the young age of four years old.
Putney went to that first fire with his dad and uncle who were members of the fire department at the time. He noted seeing the fires at such a young age kindled his interests in fighting them and serving the community.
“I started going to fires long before I was a member,” said Putney. “I worked with my uncle on the farm so he took me to fires quite a few years before I became a member. When I was four years old I went to two different barn fires and I think that had a big impact on my life.”
On June 16, 1970, Putney officially became an active member of the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department. After 50 years of dedicated service, he will be officially retiring at the age of 72.
A lot has changed over the years, according to Putney, in terms of the fire department.
“They asked me to join so I did,” said Putney. “It was pretty loose back then, whoever showed up helped. It’s a lot more regimented now, you have to have members with training.”
The Putney family name will continue to hold a place at the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department thanks to three of Putney’s sons.
“Three of my sons are in the fire department now, and we’ve had employees from the farm that have been active members as well,” said Putney. “One thing that has really changed is the ambulance calls. The people that man the ambulances deserve a medal.”
After five decades of service, his favorite part of being a firefighter has remained the same.
“I really enjoy being with guys that are interested in helping out others,” said Putney. “You really appreciate it when the fire department shows up. The satisfaction of being there to help your neighbor, that’s the best part about the fire department today and even 50 years ago. The people who dedicate their time to help others.”
The veteran firefighter was presented an award for his 50 years of dedicated service on May 23 at the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department.
Also receiving awards at the banquet were the following: Don Seguin, Rick Derouchie, Brad Carr and Donald Garriques - 15 years of service;
Rusty Darcy, Mark Hyde - 20 years of service; Lee Morrison - 30 years of service; Mike Light, Scott LeBarge - 35 years of service; Dave White - Dedication Award; Josh Godbout - Most Improved Firefighter; Troy Taylor - Chief Service Award; Rick Derouchie - Most EMS Calls (103); Adam Duvall - Most fire Calls (70); and Josh Godbout, Dan LaFaver - Most EMS Calls Driver (26).
