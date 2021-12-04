WATERTOWN — It’s a crowded race for Democrats in the north country this year, with four announced candidates running for the party’s nomination in the 2022 Congressional election.
Matt F. Putorti, the first Democrat to announce his candidacy in June, points to his connections to the district, as a born and raised Whitehall, Washington County resident.
“I’m the only candidate, from any party in this race, who has grown up in this district, who was educated in the public schools of this district,” he said in an interview Wednesday. “So I think that gives me a unique perspective on understanding the voters in this district.”
Mr. Putorti’s parents run a grocery store in the village, Putorti Broadway Market, which was established by his grandparents, and his father Francis “Fra” Putorti was elected mayor of Whitehall in 2009.
“There’s great insight I get from that,” he said.
Mr. Putorti said his ties to the district, stronger than any other, should make him stand out from the other candidates. He also said his professional history, as a lawyer at a major corporate law firm in New York City, has prepared him for a combative race against incumbent Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
“I’ve spent my whole career taking tough fights,” he said. “I’m not blinded by the challenges of what this race will pose, but I’m also undaunted by them.“
Mr. Putorti has spent a number of years working for Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP., a leading law firm based in New York City. There, he litigated commercial and business insurance cases, commercial disputes, and participated in a suit representing three major U.S. cities against the U.S. Department of Defense.
“I spent my career as a lawyer suing insurance companies who failed to pay claims, so I’m not afraid of a tough fight,” he said.
Some of Mr. Putorti’s work as a lawyer has garnered criticism, including from Rep. Stefanik, whose campaign has called attention to his work representing a U.S.-based newspaper owned by the Chinese Communist Party and his work representing an oil company suing its insurance company to earn payments after the 2010 Enbridge oil spill.
Mr. Putorti said those were the cases assigned to him, and he did the work he was asked to do by his bosses. He said the criticisms are “bizarre and unfounded.”
“When I was an associate at a law firm, I did the work I was assigned to me, because that’s what you have to do, whatever profession you’re in,” he said.
Mr. Putorti has been traveling the district in recent weeks, hosting meet-and-greet events around the district. On Wednesday, he met with a group of voters at Watertown’s Masonic Temple on Washington Street.
Throughout his tour of the district, Mr. Putorti said he’s been hearing excitement from voters who say they’re dissatisfied with the work Rep. Stefanik has been doing in Congress.
“People are concerned about what Elise is doing, or not doing, for this district,” he said.
He said similar issues seem to be at the forefront of voters’ minds across the district — access to broadband, access to affordable housing and access to work with a livable wage.
Around 20% of the 21st Congressional District lacks access to high-speed internet, and 14% of district residents live below the federal poverty line, making less than $12,880 for one person or less than $26,500 for a family of four.
“Whether it’s somebody who has recently graduated college, or they’re in college looking to see what jobs here could sustain their families, or they’re parents wondering if their kids are going to be able to live here after they’re finished with school, people are worried about jobs,” he said.
Mr. Putorti said he’s continuing to talk with voters, and is aiming to appeal to a broad base as he continues his campaign for Congress.
Right now, he said he’s trying to give voters an opportunity to learn more about him, understand his political positions and his personality, and hopefully earn their support.
“I want to hear from everybody,” he said. “What are the issues affecting their lives? What do they think is missing from their federal representation, and how can we best respond to that?”
As he looks ahead, the redrawing of the Congressional map looms large in this election cycle. There are two maps that have been proposed for New York’s new political map, which subtracts one seat, leaving New York with 26 Representatives in the House.
One of the proposed maps leaves the 21st District largely the same, but another separates out the eastern portion of the district — Watertown and the Thousand Islands, and combines them into a long district that includes Utica and carries southward to the Catskill Mountains.
If that plan is adopted, Mr. Putorti will not run to represent any part of Jefferson County. He said, as he continues to campaign, he’s looking to speak with as many people as possible, regardless of proposed maps.
“I think, frankly, a lot of the issues that people in Watertown face are similar to the ones that people in Glens Falls face,” he said. “Even if the district is different than its current configuration, it’s still beneficial to talk to as many people as we can, wherever we are.”
