CHATEAUGAY — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.28 was felt around Northern New York at 5:38 this morning.
The quake centered in Ormstown, Quebec, Canada, just north of Churubusco, was felt as far away as Massena and Pierrepont.
The quake was also felt in Montreal, Plattsburgh and Burlington, Vermont.
Earthquakes in the range of 3 to 3.9 are considered minor.
Earthquakes above 2.5 on the Richter Scale can be felt, but only cause minor damage up to 5.4.
