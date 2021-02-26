MASSENA — The latest quarterly sales tax payment received by the village of Massena is more than $9,000 less than what they received for the same period last year.
During this week’s Massena Village Board meeting, Treasurer Kevin Felt said the village had received $492,071 from St. Lawrence County this month, which was down $9,332 from the same period last year.
“This brings our total for the year to $1,087,015, or 55% of our budgeted amount of $1,975,000,” he said.
Mr. Felt had reported in November that the village had received first quarter sales tax revenue of $65,855, or a 12.45% increase over the same period the previous year.
St. Lawrence County experienced a 4.6% increase in revenue in October 2020 over October 2019, going from $4.8 million to $5 million. From January to October 2020, revenue was up 5.6%, rising from $50.3 million in 2019 to $53.1 million in 2020.
Mr. Felt said the sales tax situation was tough to get a handle on.
“I’m not sure where sales tax is going. It’s down statewide. Up in the north country so far this year, I think we’ve been up,” he said.
He said some of the previous increase in sales tax revenue may have been attributable to stimulus checks received by individuals for COVID-19 relief.
“I think that made an impact last year when it first went out. I think people did a lot of renovations and everything up here,” Mr Felt said.
Without another stimulus check, the revenue may have declined.
“I don’t know if that’s going to continue, but I’m curious to see if we get this next stimulus that goes out, it might be another influx of cash in the north country. I have a feeling that might help us again. Time will tell,” he said.
President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan would provide a third round of federal stimulus checks. The House bill would provide direct payments worth up to $1,400 per person. A family of four could receive up to $5,600.
