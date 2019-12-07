CANTON — A Queens man received interim probation Friday in St. Lawrence County Court for October 2018 drug-related charges.
Sylvester S. Wright, 38, was placed on one year of interim probation for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
On Monday, Mr. Wright had his sentence of six years in prison, reduced from nine years, adjourned to Friday after his attorney, Keith S. Massey Jr., said his client was en route from New York City overnight, but was waylaid by weather conditions.
On Friday, after Mr. Massey provided a letter from Mr. Wright’s substance abuse counseling services providers to the court, Judge Jerome J. Richards asked for a conference at the bench. The letter indicated Mr. Wright had been attending weekly group sessions and treatments.
Due to Mr. Wright testing negative for substances Friday morning, his compliance with counseling services, and the determination that he is not a second felony offender, he was placed on one year of interim probation instead of the six-year sentence, according to District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua.
Upon successful completion of the interim probation, Mr. Wright will receive five years straight probation. If unsuccessful, Mr. Wright would face the full sentence of nine years in prison.
A February indictment charged that on Oct. 1, 2018 in the village of Massena, Mr. Wright possessed heroin and cocaine with the intent to sell. He was also charged with possessing cocaine with the intent to sell it on a second occasion that same day.
In October 2018, Massena Police Department reported that two search warrants were executed at 419 South Main St., Apt. 3, and the Super 8 Motel, 84 Grove St., both in the village, during which the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Homeland Security and state police seized crack cocaine, heroin and powder cocaine with a total street value of about $15,000 and an unspecified sum of U.S. currency.
