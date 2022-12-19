BRIER HILL — A quick response from Morristown and Brier Hill volunteer fire departments is being credited with saving the town of Morristown’s Highway Department garage after a Saturday morning fire destroyed equipment inside.
According to the St. Lawrence County Office of Emergency Services, an alarm was activated at 9:56 a.m. at the garage, located at 136 County Route 2, Brier Hill, notifying St. Lawrence County 911 Dispatch.
Brier Hill and Morristown fire departments responded and were credited for a “quick knock down” of the fire. The garage and some equipment, including a plow truck, were heavily damaged by fire before it could be put out.
A Facebook post by the county Office of Emergency Services, stated that “without the great response and teamwork” the fire could have been a lot worse.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the St. Lawrence County Fire Cause and Origin Team along with fire investigators from the state.
Supplying support at the scene were Hammond firefighters, Brier Hill and Morristown auxiliaries, county EMS Director Matthew R. Denner and District 4 Fire Deputy Mark Basford.
In a Facebook post later that day, Morristown Town Supervisor Frank Putman thanked firefighters for their response.
“The town of Morristown is fortunate to have a great group of people on the local fire departments and a dedicated DPW (under the leadership of our very capable Highway Superintendent Dean Hoffman.) Thank you to all that have assisted,” Mr. Putman wrote, “This is what small towns in Northern New York do. They came to support their neighboring towns. My most sincere thank you.”
