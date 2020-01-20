COLTON — The town of Colton’s 2020 Winterfest theme — “Our Future Looks Bright” — celebrates 100 years of progress from 1920 to 2020. The schedule of events from Jan. 23-26 includes both outdoor and indoor activities including the annual Winterfest Quilt Show.
The Quilt Show takes on additional meaning this year. Quilts are important historical artifacts about the people, mostly women, who make them and their lives. The making of fabric quilts is still a thriving tradition; and the show will include a wide array of creations made by women from classic patterns to art quilts created in free flowing ways. It also will include painted barn quilts which honor and reflect the tradition of quilting.
The two-day Quilt Show will be held on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 in three venues. There is no admission charge to attend the show.
At Catamount Lodge, on State Highway 56 about nine miles south of the hamlet of South Colton, quilts made by “The Quilting Friends” will be displayed on both Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each of the 12 accomplished quilters, all of whom are members of the Borderline Quilt Guild, plans to contribute five to 15 pieces for the show. The show quilts will complement wall quilts that permanently hang in the Lodge for guests and others to enjoy. While at the Lodge visitors also can enjoy snacks and hot drinks, get warmed by fires inside and outside the Lodge, and use trails (weather permitting) on the property for recreational snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
In the Colton Hepburn Library on Main Street, visitors will be treated to quilts created by The Fiberistas who collaboratively craft their art and their quilts. They will be debuting their newest group quilt reflecting a landscape of their imagination; and they will be showing other quilts that each has made. Rebecca MacKellar says this is their fifth collaborative work resulting from monthly meetings at Susan’s Stitches in Rensselaer Falls as well as independent work. During the Quilt Show the Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 25 but only from noon to 3 p.m. on Jan. 26.
And nearby in the hamlet of Colton painted barn quilts will be the focus at St. Patrick’s Church Parish Center along State Highway 56 just south of Colton-Pierrepont Central School. On both Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Jan. 26 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the “Towns of St. Lawrence County Barn Quilt Mural” created during 2019 by 25 painters will be on display along with a variety of barn quilts painted with the help of Colton-Pierrepont Central School students. Also barn quilts inspired by the mural will be available to purchase as well as other products including Colton apparel.
Art this year also is featured in Winterfest fundraising activities to benefit the Neighborhood Center serving Colton, Pierrepont, and Parishville. Ten pieces of artwork donated in hopes of raising $500 for the center include framed prints of paintings by Dick Bailey and Judy Filarecki, fine pyrography by Steve Hewer, and a locally painted Harvest Star Barn Quilt. The auction artwork is now on display in the Colton Town Hall on Main Street where sealed bids are being collected by the Town Clerk. On Jan. 23, the auction moves to Colton-Pierrepont Central School during the spaghetti dinner in the cafeteria and then to the Parish Center on Jan. 25-26. Winning bidders will be notified during the week of Jan. 27.
The complete four-day festival schedule with contacts for events is available on the town’s website (www.townofcolton.com) with hard copies available in the Colton Town Hall and at the Colton Hepburn Library. And updates are being posted on the Town of Colton page on Facebook.
Anyone wishing more information specifically about the Quilt Show and the Silent Auction can call Ruth McWilliams 315-262-2450.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.