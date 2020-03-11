BRASHER FALLS — Some Quinell Road residents say they’re concerned about their road being used as a detour while construction of the Depot Street bridge in Helena is taking place next year.
During a public information meeting Tuesday at the Helena Fire Station, residents shared their concerns about issues such as the width of the road, noting there’s not enough room for a truck and another vehicle and there was no embankment.
“It’s just such a narrow road,” one resident said.
They said they were also concerned about speeders, pedestrians and families living on Quinell Road.
The bridge area will be completely shut down during the construction process, with off-site detours in place. Vehicles will detour to County Route 53, County Route 38, state Route 420, County Route 37, County Route 46, state Route 37C and Depot Street.
Local traffic is anticipated to use Quinell Road, Smith Road and Main Street. Portions of Quinell Road will be improved with new gravel, and a 400-foot-long temporary access road will be constructed near the intersection of Depot Street and Quinell Road to maintain access to the local detour route.
Approximately 240 feet and 100 feet of roadway reconstruction will be completed on Main Street and Quinell Road, respectively, as part of the project.
St. Lawrence County Department of Highways Superintendent Donald Chambers said the county is sending a request to the state Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit. But, he said, the lower speed limit was unlikely to happen. They could, however, put up construction advisories that would lower the speed limit in a construction area.
He said they would also be telling truck drivers to stay off town roads, such as Quinell Road, and to use a state highway. However, Mr. Chambers said, “It does go to a state road. It’s a public highway. It’s open to the public. We can’t stop it.”
He also noted that part of the contract for the bridge construction will stipulate that the contractor and not the town must maintain the road.
“We will do everything that we possibly can from our point,” he said.
Nicholas Shrimpton, project engineer with Barton & Loguidice, said they looked at alternatives to route traffic, including building a temporary bridge. Some options had a large price tag and others involved taking properties.
“We’ve gone through all these different iterations. We’re trying to be proactive,” he said.
Brasher Highway Superintendent Larry Hewlett said it didn’t make sense to do work on Quinell Road while construction was taking place. But, he said, the road would be addressed once construction was complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.