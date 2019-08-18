CANTON — On Nov. 5 voters across St. Lawrence County will decide two countywide races and numerous contested races in towns, villages and the City of Ogdensburg.
The only contested county-wide race is for the County Clerk’s office. Republican Sandy Santamoor and Democrat Janet Otto Cassada are on the ballot.
n In the Town of Brasher three people are running for two council seats. Incumbents Derek Bellinger and John M. Keenan, both Democrats are join in the race by Republican Jerry St. Hilaire.
n In the Town of Colton there are three candidates for two council seats. Incumbents Kathryn Hayes and Ronald Robert, a Democrat and Republican respectively are challenged by Community Strong party member Peggy Mousaw.
n In the Town of Dekalb there are three people running for two seats. Incumbents Rae Ann Davis, a Democrats and Constance J. Elen, a Republican, are being challenged by Andrew Fenton, a Democrat.
n In the Town of Fowler, Republican incumbent Town Clerk Tami L. Gale is being challenged by Democrat Melissa M. Tuttle.
n In the Town of Gouverneur, incumbents Jaimee McQuade, a Republican, and Jay L. Bowhall, a Democrat are being challenged by Conservative Party member Steven Jackson.
n In the Town of Hermon there are three races. Incumbent Town Clerk Karen A. Wayring, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Jessica M. Love. Incumbent Republican Superintendent of Highways Brian Brunet is being challenged by Democrat Robert Reed. Democrat Heather Robinson Boyce and Republican Chris Valez are running for Town Justice.
n There are two races in the Town of Hopkinton. Incumbent Town Supervisor Susan Wood, a Republican is up against challenger Vickie L. French of the Silent Majority party. There are three newcomers running for two seats on the council. Democrat Jeffery Snell, Republican Deborah J. Rust and Republican Jody Wensel.
n There are two races in the Town of Lisbon. Two newcomers are vying for the Town Clerk Slot, Repbulican Alberta Hyde and Angela McLear of the For the People party. Three people are on the ticket for two seats on the Town Council. Incumbent Ronald Bush, a Republican is up against Democrat Warren McLear and Republican Nate Putney.
n Town of Louisville voters will vote in two contested races. There are three candidates running for the Superintendent of Highways slot, all newcomers. Democrat Jeffery Sequin, Republican William P. Shirley and Independence Party member Melissa M. Quintavalle are all on the ballot. There are three candidates for two seats on Town Council. Incumbent Republican Gail Schneider is up against two Democrats, Daniel O’Keefe Jr. and Roy Beshaw.
n There are two races in the Town of Macomb. There are three newcomers running for the Superintendent of Highways seat: Democrat John Simmons, Republican Bill Law and Conservative Aaron Cardinell. n There are three candidates for two seats on the Town Council. Incumbent Republican Bret Martin will take on Republican Richard L. Youngs and Tax Fighter party member Shawn Clark.
n Three candidates are in the running for two seats on the Madrid Town Council. Incumbents Kevin P. Finnegan, a Democrat and Republican David Fisher will face Conservative challenger Mark L. Deon.Two Republicans and two Democrats will vie for two seats on the Massena Town Council. Incumbent Democrat Melanie Cunningham is up against Democrat Loren Fountaine and Republicans Sue Bellor and Bob Elsner.
n There are two races in the Town of Morristown. Incumbent Republican Town Justice James T. Phillips Jr. is being challenged by Liberty Party member Arik G. Turner. There are two seats up for grabs on Town Council, Incumbents Republicans David Van Arnam and Gary B. Turner are facing Conservative Ethyn Moquin.
n There are two races in the Town of Piercefield. Democrat Mark Friden and Republican Jonn D. Kopp are on the ballot for Town Justice. Incumbent Larry Boeye, a Republican, will face Democrate Gina M. Sarazen and Republican Lorraine C. Lewis.
n There are two races in the Town of Pitcairn. Incumbent Republican Town Supervisor Clyde
W. (Sam) Frank Jr. is being challenged by Democrat Nancy J. McIntosh. Incumbent Democrat Superintendent of Highways Jerry McIntosh is facing a challenge from Clear Direction party member Rod Moore.
n There are three candidates for two seats on the Town of Potsdam Council. Incumbent Democrat Toni Kennedy is up against Democrat Marty Miller and Republican Larry Colbert.
n In the Town of Russell there are two races for voters. Incumbent Republican Town Supervisor Timothy White will face a challenge from Democrat Michael Perry. Incumbent Superintendent of Highways Lawrence White, a Democrat, will face challenger Franklin H. Mackin III, a member of the Road Improvement party.
In the Village of Canton there are three candidate for two trustee seats. Incumbent Democrat Carol Pynchon will face Democrat Anna Sorenson and Republican David Curry.
n There are two contested races in the Village of Gouverneur. Incumbent Mayor Ronald P. McDougall, running on the Republican and Democrat party lines will face challenger George Harder of the People’s Choice party. Two incumbents, Richard J. Wood and Shelly Simons-Washburn, each running on both the Democrat and Republican ticket are being challenged by People’s Choice party member Scott Hudson for two seats on the Board of Trustees.
n There are two races in the Village of Waddington Michael Zabrobelny is on the ballot for the Democrats and Mickey Miller is running for the Republicans. There are four candidates for two seats on the Board of Trustees. Two Democrats, Richard Hough and Trevor Johnson and two Republicans, Tammy L. Simon and Olivia P. Martin will face off for the seats.
n In the City of Ogdensburg, incumbent Mayor Wayne L. Ashely, a Republican will face challenger Sam LaMacchia, a Democrat.
There are three contested seats on the City Council. Incumbents, Timothy Davis, a Democrat; Jennifer Stevenson, a Demorcrat and David G. Price a Republican will face Republicans Willam B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher.
