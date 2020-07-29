CANTON — Village Mayor Michael E. Dalton on Wednesday evening announced the discovery of two racist chalk messages displayed in the village earlier in the day.
Messages were written on sidewalks on Court Street near Main Street, and on Judson Street near the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services building.
“This is incredibly disturbing and has no place in the Village of Canton or anywhere else for that matter,” Mr. Dalton said. “It is unacceptable and we will not tolerate this or any other display of racism in our community.”
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Canton Police Department are jointly investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222, or village police at 315-386-4561.
