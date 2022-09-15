The state Department of Environmental Conservation is making slow but steady progress on the rail-trail project connecting Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake and Lake Placid with a flat, forested trail — a former train line. The state ripped up those rails in 2021.

The Adirondack Park Agency issued a wetland permit to the DEC on Aug. 11, approving the DEC’s planned work to finish up the rail-trail project.

