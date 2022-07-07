CANTON — Two St. Lawrence County manufacturing facilities will get upgrades to railroad lines used for shipping, now that the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency passed resolutions unlocking grant funds.
Alcoa will get $900,000 to begin the first stages of rehabilitating a railroad track.
The IDA board took the action during its Wednesday morning meeting. The resolution will unlock $900,000 from the state Department of Transportation. Alcoa pays a 10% match, or $90,000, according to Beverly Welsch, Alcoa senior staff facilities engineer.
The tracks are within the Alcoa west plant in Massena. The rehab project will replace ties, timbers, switches, rail anchors and signals.
Ms. Welsch said the engineering will start this year, with construction beginning in 2023.
Also on Wednesday, the IDA’s Local Development Corp. passed a similar motion for a railroad improvement project at the Dunn Paper plant in Gouverneur.
The DOT grant is for $494,000, which will fix a railroad crossing that leads into the facility at 4921 Route 58N, Natural Dam.
The rail line comes into town from the southwest, crosses Route 11 after a fork near Quarry Road and continues northwest across the Oswegatchie River into Dunn Paper.
“The track … hasn’t been passable,” IDA CEO Patrick J. Kelly said.
The Dunn factory makes 120 to 130 tons per day of tissue paper. It’s the only facility in North America that makes colored napkin paper.
Visit wdt.me/dF4Hfy for more about the plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.