Planned Parenthood of the North Country will hold a reproductive rights rally Friday afternoon in Canton. Christiopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Planned Parenthood of the North Country is organizing a Rally for Your Rights protest in Canton on Friday, at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Planned Parenthood Health Center, 9 Miner St.

The rally seeks to commemorate Women’s Equality Day, first celebrated in 1971, which honors the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment. It will also bring attention to the loss of reproductive rights as a result of Roe v. Wade being struck down earlier this year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.