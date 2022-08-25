CANTON — Planned Parenthood of the North Country is organizing a Rally for Your Rights protest in Canton on Friday, at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Planned Parenthood Health Center, 9 Miner St.
The rally seeks to commemorate Women’s Equality Day, first celebrated in 1971, which honors the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment. It will also bring attention to the loss of reproductive rights as a result of Roe v. Wade being struck down earlier this year.
“The rally will draw attention to the fact that reproductive freedoms have been stripped away from women and those who can become pregnant,” said Katie M. Ramus, chief experience officer for PP of the North Country.
She said the rally will start at 4:30 p.m., but people can come at 4 p.m. if they want help making signs.
At 4:30 p.m., Ms. Ramus said there will be several presentations about Women’s Equality Day, the significance of it, and how to manage the threats to women’s healthcare.
After the presentations conclude, Ms. Ramus said everyone will march to the Village Park and line up along the sidewalk to grab the attention of passers-by.
“We’ll engage some of the traffic in Canton and that will conclude the rally,” she said.
Ms. Ramus underscored the importance of showing up to join the ralliers.
“Planned Parenthood of the North Country believes everyone’s body is their own, but now the Supreme Court has overturned the federal right to an abortion, reversing 50 years of legal precedent.”
“We know this ruling will allow lawmakers to have free range in personal medical decisions, so Planned Parenthood needs supporters now more than ever.”
“Rest assured,” she said, “we will be bold in our demands that people need to control their own bodies and futures no matter where they live.”
Ms. Ramus said there are no future events planned at this time, but promised there “definitely will be.”
This rally is not being held in conjunction with other events that may be planned for Women’s Equality Day.
For more information, contact Planned Parenthood of the North Country at 800-230-7526.
