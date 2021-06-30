POTSDAM — Black Lives Matter Potsdam narrowly dodged a rainstorm to host a rally Wednesday night.
The rally took place in front of the Post Office, where people held up various signs reading such things as “Honk if you support BLM,” “No Justice No Peace” and “Silence is Violence.”
Jennifer M. Baxtron, leader of BLM Potsdam, captained the rally with cries for justice for Black people. She spoke about how police brutality affects not only the nation at large, but the local north country community as well. SUNY Potsdam professor John D. Youngblood also spoke, and challenged the audience to be introspective about what Black Lives Matter truly means to them.
The rally marched from the Post Office up Market Street to Burger King.
Despite the unpleasant weather, about 25 people showed up to support the rally.
Many passing cars honked in agreement, whereas other drivers yelled in disagreement.
The crowd showcased the diversity of local BLM supporters, with people of all ages, colors and genders having come out to support the cause.
This is Ms. Baxtron’s last rally as the leader of BLM Potsdam before she moves out of the area. Mr. Youngblood, a Black Lives Matter organizer, said Ms. Baxtron will be back once a month to lead other BLM events.
Pretty much covers everything about BLM.
https://www.fr24news.com/a/2021/04/blm-founder-branded-fraud-after-buying-1-4-million-house.html
Justice occurs within a society. Between societies there is only diplomacy or war. Wrongs occur when people act at war within a society. And that's what these slogans are about. Things are further complicated when it's impossible to know who is a soldier, and where the front lines are. How do you know when you are being warred on? Who is a guerilla and who is a regular citizen? Fortunately, it can be really easy to tell who started it and who needs to take on the burden of ending it. And who needs to get "their people" under control.
