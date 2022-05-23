CANTON – A Huevelton man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday after being convicted of first-degree rape in St. Lawrence County Court in March.
Arric L. Hunter, 47, of Huevelton, was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl in February of 2021.
According to a press release from the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, Hunter was sentenced to the statutory maximum for the offense, and will serve 20 additional years of post-release supervision and will register as a sex offender with the state.
Hunter, who at the time was living in the same house as the girl as her mother’s then-boyfriend, lured the victim downstairs and, at knifepoint, gagged her with a sock, bound her with rope, and proceeded to rape her.
He then made the victim watch him try to kill himself in multiple ways — including slashing his wrists and throat, and trying to hang himself.
Hunter then fled to the surrounding woods, and the victim called her mother, who immediately took her to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
Hunter testified that he smoked crack cocaine the morning of the crime.
In a news release, District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua commended Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Joshua A. Haberkornhalm and Assistant District Attorney Sasha Mascarenhas for their “skilled prosecution.”
