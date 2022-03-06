POTSDAM — Distance running enthusiasts can look forward to a slew of races, including the Raquette River Marathon, on March 26.
Matthew J. Tessier, race director and president of Raquette River Racing, said there will be four races that day: a marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K in Potsdam.
Mr. Tessier said each race will start and finish at the Pine Street Arena, 43 Pine St., and will take runners along River Road beside the Raquette River.
“River Road runs from Potsdam through Norwood, Norfolk and Raymondville, and there’s an old bridge in Raymondville which used to be a walking bridge that goes across the Raquette River, and that’s where the turn-around point is for the marathon,” he said.
A description of the event on Raquette River Racing’s website says “the course involves rolling hills and has been certified as a (USA Track & Field) Certified course and is therefore a Boston (Marathon) Qualifier.”
All of the races start at 8:30 a.m. The marathon costs $40 to register and finishes at 2:30 p.m. The half marathon costs $30 and finishes at noon. The 10K costs $20 and finishes at 10:30 a.m., and the 5K costs $20 and finishes at 9:30 a.m.
The website says there will be restrooms at the start/finish location as well as portable restrooms near the half marathon and marathon turn-around points.
It also states there will be stops for water and sports drinks every two miles along the course.
“A bag of registration materials will be handed out to all pre-registered athletes that will include their bib and pins, T-shirt, sports drink, granola, fruit and more,” the website says.
Mr. Tessier said medals will be given to all marathoners and half-marathoners. For the 5K and 10K, medals will be given to first-place finishers in each age group, and ribbons will be given to second- and third-place finishers.
He said around 80 people so far have registered for the various races, and that he hopes to have more than 150 participants in total on race day.
“Right now,” he said, “we’re in the process of adding sponsors to fill out shirts and put mile-markers with advertisements on them, and we’re coordinating volunteers to man the water stations.”
This is the first year Raquette River Racing has hosted a marathon in Potsdam, but Mr. Tessier said he’s organized similar races in the north country in previous years.
“From 2001 to 2005, there was a Raquette River Marathon I created and put together, but at the time I wasn’t able to get a lot of organizational help, and it became too burdensome for me at the time, so I stopped,” he said. “Then I decided a few years ago to put together a different race out in Malone called the Star of the North races, but last year I turned it over to the YMCA.”
A few years ago, he said he moved to Potsdam from Malone, and decided recently to rebuild the Raquette River Marathon.
“I did that initially by creating Raquette River Racing, and we’re in the slow process of adding races,” he said.
“This event is new,” he said, “but it’s a version of something that happened before.”
He said he hopes this event will grow with time.
“Next year, hopefully, our plan will be to give out cash prizes for the top three male and females, which we used to do in the old version of the race,” he said. “So if people come and run this year, they might be interested in coming again next year and winning some money.”
The course certificate and map of the race can be found at wdt.me/RaquetteCourse.
For more information, visit wdt.me/RaquetteRaces, or contact Mr. Tessier at raquetteriverracing@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.