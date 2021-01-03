COLTON — Stacy Narrow has the pleasure of looking out upon a O’Malley Brook as she stands at her kitchen window doing dishes.
Two days after Christmas the little brook offered up a rare present for Ms. Narrow in the form of an ice circle.
“This is the second year I have seen one,” Ms. Narrow said. “This one lasted two days.”
The disc spun slowly counter-clockwise all day Sunday. On Monday, as it began to deteriorate, the disc got hung up on other ice and stopped.
Ice circles are fairly rare and form mostly on eddies as ice melts, but they have been known to form even in still water. Ms. Narrow has lived in her house on Wildwood Road since 2016 and said the little brook rarely freezes over completely and while she has seen only two discs wouldn’t be surprised ever even more have formed but escaped detection.
