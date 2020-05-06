WATERTOWN — Rascal, the wayward German shepherd mix that was reported missing on March 25 and the subject of an exhaustive search by its owner, has been found.
City police said Wednesday that the dog was found at an apartment in the city on Tuesday evening.
“We had several leads in response to the media releases from last week and your news story,” said Det. Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue of the city police department. “While following up on those leads last evening, the officer located Rascal at an apartment here in the city.”
Det. Lt. Donoghue said there will be no charges for the person who had Rascal.
“It doesn’t appear to be any criminal intent,” he said. “The person who had the dog said he and his roommate had seen the dog running loose. They stopped and caught the dog over by the bank.”
Rascal was reported missing on March 25 from the Raymour & Flanigan/Big Lots Plaza, also the site of a Community Bank branch. Owner Worth M. Hurlbut of Gouverneur said Rascal was missing after he returned to his car from Tractor Supply. He had left Rascal in his unlocked vehicle.
Witnesses said the dog went into an “older model gray car with repaired tail light.” A witness said one of the men who drove off with Rascal said he was being taken to the local SPCA, which reported receiving no dog of Rascal’s description.
“There were some people at the SPCA in the parking lot, but the SPCA itself was closed because of the pandemic,” Det. Lt. Donoghue said.
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian by the person who found it, Det. Lt. Donoghue said, to see if it had a microchip for identification and to address an issue with its collar. It did not have a microchip, and the person who found the dog thought it was abandoned and planned to adopt him.
On Friday, David McCabe, co-owner of McCabe’s Supply Inc., State Route 232, offered a $500 reward for the return of Rascal to his owner, Mr. Hurlbut. That reward grew by another $100 when another dog lover added to the reward pot.
(1) comment
It would be a good idea to have the dog microchipped.
