AKWESASNE — Akwesasne Mohawk Police working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police seized 282 pounds of marijuana in St. Regis, Quebec on Jan. 9.
Police believe the marijuana was bound for the U.S. No arrests were made.
Police report that at 5:44 p.m. Jan. 9, a boat was spotted on the St. Lawrence River operating with no navigation lights. The boat landed on Cornwall Island where it was met by a utility terrain vehicle. Several large bags were moved from the UTV to the boat, police said.
With police watching, the boat traveled to a private residence in St. Regis where the bags were transferred to a pickup truck.
When Akwesasne Mohawk Police arrived at the residence they discovered that the suspects had left prior to their arrival. Police did seize the pickup which contained eight hockey-size bags filled with vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana.
Police estimate the marijuana is worth between $500,000 and $750,000.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police have asked anyone with information that will assist in this or any other investigations to call 613-575-2000 or Akwesasne Crime Stoppers at 613-575-2255.
