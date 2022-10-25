Reality Check cup project

The Reality Check group from Canton Central completed a “Cups in the Fence” project for ‘Seen Enough Tobacco Day’ that falls on Oct. 13. From left, back row, Ryan Faunce, Matt Bradish-Hayes, Peyton Taylor, Matt Gainey. Kneeling in front from left are Ryan Mitchell and Natalie Todd. Photo provided
