In January, members of the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors met with representatives of Area Food Pantries and donated $3,780 to the charities. This amount represented the proceeds from the Association’s annual holiday auction. The beneficiaries were the Neighborhood Centers in Canton, Gouverneur, Massena, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Waddington as well as the Church and Community Center in Canton. On floor from left, row 1: Lucy Kassian, Debbie Gilson, Brittany Matott; row 2: Liz Trego, Gail Abplanalp, Tracy Bernard; row 3: Doug Hawkins, Rick Wood. On stairs left to right, 1st Step: Elaine Patraw (Waddington), Wendy Jane Smith; 2nd Step:Joan Loomis (Waddington), Connie Jenkins (Church and Community Center), 3rd Step: Angela Ferrick (Gouverneur), Mia Benjamin (Canton), 4th Step: Kristal Hayes (Potsdam).
