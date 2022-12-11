The following grand jury indictments were handed up last week in St. Lawrence County Court:
Douglas M. Monroe, 36, of Lisbon, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape, and predatory sexual assault against a child, all felonies.
The indictment alleges that, between November and December 2020, the defendant subjected a minor younger than 13 years old to sexual contact. It also alleges that, around February 2021, the defendant raped a minor younger than 13 years old. In April and May of 2022, the indictment alleges that the defendant raped a minor younger than 15 years old.
The indictment includes how Monroe has a prior felony conviction of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mason Stone, 22, of Norfolk, is charged with first-degree rape and second-degree assault as a sexually motivated felony.
The indictment alleges that, around June 21, the defendant raped someone 65 or older.
The indictment includes how Stone has a prior felony conviction of third-degree burglary.
Christopher Glover, 39, of Rush, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies.
The indictment alleges that around July 28, the defendant stole someone’s property worth more than $3,000.
Bridgett Murdock, 41, of Hermon, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.
The indictment alleges that around June 13, the defendant stole a credit or debit card.
Jacob A. Perry, 23 of Massena, is charged with second-degree assault, second-degree attempted robbery, and third-degree attempted robbery, all felonies.
The indictment alleges that around June 13, the defendant caused physical injury to another person in an attempt to steal property.
Jeffrey R. Sakowski, 45, of Canton, is charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony.
The indictment alleges that, around June 10, the defendant failed to register a change of address within 10 days of such change.
