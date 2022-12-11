St. Lawrence County grand jury indicts several

The following grand jury indictments were handed up last week in St. Lawrence County Court:

Douglas M. Monroe, 36, of Lisbon, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape, and predatory sexual assault against a child, all felonies.

