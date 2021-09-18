CANTON — The following grand jury indictments were handed up Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court:
James J. Rafferty, 42, of Canton, is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
The indictment charges that on May 12, Mr. Rafferty possessed at least one gram of methamphetamine.
Mark W. Tripp, 35, of Hermon, is charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, and two counts of driving while ability impaired by drugs or alcohol, a misdemeanor.
The indictment charges that on March 28, Mr. Tripp operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Dylan R. Sharpstene, 25, of Russell, is charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
The indictment charges that on March 8, Mr. Sharpstene possessed dangerous contraband while confined in a detention facility. It also charges that he possessed suboxone, a controlled substance.
Stephen D. Bogart, 45, of Ogdensburg, and Tama E. Weller, 31, of Gouverneur, are charged respectively with second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, both felonies. They are both also charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
The indictment charges that on Jan. 27, the pair possessed the materials to produce methamphetamine, as well as at least two ounces of methamphetamine.
Mr. Bogart has a prior conviction of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine from Feb. 11, 2019.
