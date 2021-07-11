CANTON — The following grand jury indictments were handed up Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court:
Kara L. McGregor, 31, of Canton, is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges on Feb. 2 in the town of Canton, Ms. McGregor was in possession of more than 10 grams of methamphetamine on the second-degree offense, at least a half an ounce of substances containing methamphetamine on the fourth-degree offense and at least an eighth of an ounce of substances containing methamphetamine on the third-degree offense.
The indictment charges on Feb. 25 in the town of Canton, Ms. McGregor was again in possession of at least an eighth of an ounce of substances containing methamphetamine on the additional third-degree count.
The following grand jury indictments were handed up July 1:
Tammy J. Stevenson, 45, of Canton, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges on Sept. 7 in the village of Canton, Ms. Stevenson was in possession of at least 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Zachary T. Dailey, 29, of Ogdensburg, is charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
The indictment charges on March 8 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Dailey unlawfully entered a building intending to commit a crime and damaged someone’s property.
Daniel M. Strong, 26, of Brier Hill, is charged with fourth-degree burglary, second-degree trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
The indictment charges on Jan. 21 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Strong unlawfully entered a building intending to commit a crime, stole property and damaged someone’s property.
He is being held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $10,000 cash bail on the burglary charge, according to jail records.
