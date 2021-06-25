CANTON — The following grand jury indictments were handed up June 17 in St. Lawrence County Court:
Rachel L. Nickels, 36, last known address in Hopkinton, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.
The indictment charges on Feb. 27 in the town of Hopkinton, Ms. Nickels stole a motor vehicle.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ms. Nickels that day following a report of a vehicle overturned on Route 11B, alleging she stole the vehicle from a protected party, violating an order of protection, and drove the vehicle with a suspended license.
Dominic T. Mashaw, 19, Jade R. Harper, 45, and Melinda A. Montroy, 36, all of Ogdensburg, are each charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
The indictment charges on Feb. 18 in Ogdensburg, each defendant was in possession of at least two pieces of laboratory equipment and at least two precursors for making methamphetamine.
The trio was arrested by city police that day following the execution of a search warrant on Groves Street.
