CANTON — The following grand jury indictments were handed up Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court:
Zachary J. Finley, 33, of Heuvelton, is charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both felonies.
The indictment charges on Dec. 19 in the town Oswegatchie, Mr. Finley drove a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.18%.
The District Attorney’s Office filed a prior conviction statement as a supplement to the indictment against Mr. Finley, who was previously convicted in 2012 of misdemeanor DWI in Oswegatchie Town Court.
Bernie K. Russo, 43, of Massena, is charged with four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges on March 13 in the village of Massena, Mr. Russo possessed cocaine, heroin and MDMA, or ecstasy, with the intent to sell it.
The following grand jury indictments were handed up Aug. 19:
Shannon N. Gilford, 29, of Harlem, and Joshua D. Martin, 42, of Canton, are each charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Gilford is additionally charged with a third count of third-degree criminal possession. Mr. Martin is additionally charged with first-degree criminal nuisance.
The indictment charges on Feb. 4 in the town of Canton, Mr. Gilford and Mr. Martin were in possession of fentanyl and cocaine with the intent to sell it. Mr. Gilford is alleged to have also possessed at least one substance containing at least one-half ounce of cocaine.
Mr. Martin is alleged to have maintained a premises where the sale of controlled substances could take place.
The pair was arrested that day by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies for allegedly possessing 110 wax packets containing fentanyl and roughly 24 grams of crack cocaine. Police said they also found digital scales and packing material during the execution of a search warrant.
Richard K. Reese, 32, of DeKalb, and Victoria L. Burnham, 24, of Hermon, are indicted on felony drug charges. Mr. Reese is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Ms. Burnham is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges on May 9 in the village of Massena, Mr. Reese was in possession of at least two ounces of substances containing methamphetamine, and Ms. Burnham was in possession of at least one gram of methamphetamine.
