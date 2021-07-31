CANTON — The following grand jury indictments were handed up Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court:
Jordan M. Hooper, 28, of Ogdensburg, is charged with second-degree assault and attempted second-degree intimidating a victim or witness, both felonies, as well as criminal obstruction of breathing and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors.
The indictment charges on June 27, 2020, in Ogdensburg, Mr. Hooper physically assaulted someone and endangered four children, then ages 13, 11, 10 and 7.
Following an initial investigation into a domestic incident reported that day, Ogdensburg City Police arrested Mr. Hooper for allegedly abusing the 7-year-old.
Dylan R. Sharpstene, 25, of Russell, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.
The indictment charges on March 4 in the village of Canton, Mr. Sharpstene stole property with a value of more than $1,000.
Three sealed indictments against three different people were additionally handed up.
