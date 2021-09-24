CANTON — The following grand jury indictments were handed up Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court:
Thomas W. Troche, 35, is charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
The indictment charges that, on May 22, Mr. Troche possessed Suboxone, a controlled substance, while in a detention facility.
Shayne A. Austin, 28, of Ogdensburg, is charged with third-degree burglary, a felony.
The indictment charges that, between Oct. 26 and 31, Mr. Austin unlawfully entered a building with the intent to commit a crime.
