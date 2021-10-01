Recent St. Lawrence County grand jury activity
- CANTON — A grand jury handed up several indictments Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court. Jared F. Garrow, 26, of Hogansburg, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony. The indictment charges on March 16, the defendant damaged another person’s property worth at least $1,500. Michael Montalvo, 43, of Ogdensburg, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a felony. The indictment charges on Oct. 7, the defendant violated an order of protection against him. Dejuan Berry, 44, an inmate at the St. Lawrence County jail, is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony. The indictment charges on May 21, the defendant possessed at least half an ounce of cocaine with the intent to sell it. Conrad A. LaRock, 38, of Ogdensburg, is charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. The indictment charges on May 27, the defendant possessed at least half an ounce of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it.
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Watertown airport gets $2.19 million for upgrades
- COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties
- High school sports: OFA vs Massena, two other NAC Football games postponed
- Recent St. Lawrence County grand jury activity
- Oswego County now is the time to get your flu shot
- High school sports: Lisbon, Heuvelton, M-W Girls secure key wins
- High school sports: OFA boys go 3-0 during quarantine soccer games
- High school sports: OFA Girls secure “really nice” soccer win; Vball squad denied
Most Popular
-
Wife of 30 years wishes some things would change
-
Why buy a Toyota Corolla Cross SUV? Did I mention it’s a Toyota?
-
Remembering Joe: Friends, family reflect on local man’s impact after battle with glioblastoma
-
Family seeks justice in firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
-
High school football: Long-time General Brown coach Steve Fisher dies at 75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.